Special NEOC session on humanitarian assistance to quake-hit Turkiye & Syria

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: NDMA held a special NEOC session to review humanitarian assistance package for quake-hit Turkiye & Syria today. Federal Minister for Planning & special Initiatives Dr. Ahsan Iqbal chaired the meeting through video link whereas Chairman NDMA, Lt. General Inam Haider Malik and Turkish Ambassador H.E Mehmet Pacaci joined the session. The session was attended by Ambassador of Pakistan in Turkiye Dr. Yousaf Junaid, Ambassador of Pakistan in Syria Air Marshal (R) Shahid Akhter, DG NLC and representatives of Ministry of Health Servcies, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Pak Navy and PDMAs.

Chairman NDMA briefed that NDMA has arranged and dispatched 162 tons & 9 tons of relief goods to Turkiye and Syria respectively whereas relief consignment of 447 tons collectively has been sent off through NLC trucks to both countries. This consignment contains large family-sized winterized tents and blankets as per current need of quake affectees. Additionally, deputed Pak Army USAR team and Rescue 1122 team has undertaken several rescue operations in Turkiye.

Chairman NDMA informed that consignment of 195 tons consisting double-ply tents and procurement of 1600 tons’ of food bags are under process which will be dispatched through NLC trucks & Pak Navy ships to both countries in coming days. He highlighted that NDMA is also coordinating additional rescue and medical teams for Syria and Turkiye. He said that NDMA has notified 13 collection points for donations across the country for quake-affectees.

Federal Minister appreciated NDMA for swift relief assistance and laid stress to arrange mobile medical teams along with essential medicines for quake-hit countries. He said that a fundraising campaign was also launched in educational institutions across the country to collect funds for victims of the earthquakes. The drive was launched in schools, colleges, and universities in response to the prime minister’s call.

Turkish Ambassador thanked the People and Government of Pakistan for spearheading relief efforts with the highest priority. The Ambassador also expressed the request of the Turkish side to send additional humanitarian aid in form of insulated tents, solar batteries and generators. DG NLC gave briefing on road logistic arrangements for relief supplies to Syria and Turkiye. DG PDMA Punjab informed that PDMA has collected 7986 blankets and 221 food bags through public mobilization which will be handed over to NDMA.

During meeting, Ambassador of Pakistan in Turkiye Dr. Yousaf Junaid and Ambassador of Pakistan in Syria Air Marshal (R) Shahid Akhter briefed the meeting about current situation and ongoing rescue operations in their respective countries.