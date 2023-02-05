Maryam vows to not spare Imran for ‘harming country’

MULTAN (NNI): Asserting it would not be enough to call Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan a ‘blunder’, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that this confession by General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa was not enough.

Maryam Nawaz, while addressing PML-N Workers Convention in Multan today, said there was a need to, what she called, obliterate a ‘stain’ on the country’s politics and throw him (Imran) out of the political arena.

Maryam told the gathering that she and the entire PML-N leadership were in great pain over inflation in the country. “But everybody knows who is responsible for these skyrocketing prices,” she said, adding, “History is a witness to the fact that whenever Nawaz Sharif came to power, he provided relief to masses.

“The prices of items of food items such as flour, ghee and sugar did not increase last time the PML-N was in power, between 2013-2018,” she claimed, adding, “It was due to the deal Imran had struck with the IMF that the present government had to raise the prices.”

Surprisingly in the same breath, however, Maryam said she would not blame the past government for the current economic situation of the country. “We will pull the country out of the crisis,” she expressed the resolve. She claimed that mega development projects had been introduced in Pakistan and inflation went down during the government of former premier Nawaz Sharif. Maryam claimed that the prices of electricity, oil and sugar were not increased during Nawaz Sharif-led government.

She claimed that the flour price was maintained at Rs35 per kilogram during the four-year tenure of Nawaz Sharif. The PML-N VP said that the prices would not rise if the ruler knew the nation’s difficulties.

The PML-N stalwart said that Imran destroyed the country during four years of his stint as the country’s prime minister. She said that the experiment done by a ‘gang of five’ proved counterproductive. Maryam said for the first time, the PTI had become a politically ‘orphan’, and now it had no idea what to do. “It is groping in darkness these days,” she said while referring to the retirement of General Faiz Hameed.

Nawaz Sharif, she added, returned to Pakistan clutching my hand. “But did you see a tear in his eyes? His daughter was arrested right in front of his eyes; did you see a tear in his eyes? I remained in solitary confinement. But did I weep?” she questioned, and ridiculed PTI leaders for raising hue and cry over what she called ‘five days of imprisonment’.

PML-N senior vice president said she was proud that her father had spent his time in prison like a ‘brave man’, and never ever he begged anyone for mercy despite the fact that he was sick.

She said today is Kashmir Solidarity Day and Kashmir will become part of Pakistan one day. She saluted the Kashmiris and their martyrs for the struggle for self-determination. Criticising the PTI’s Jail Bharo movement, she said that the former premier kept running the ‘Jaib Bharo [Fill the pocket]’ movement but now he is ordering his workers to start to fill the jail movement. She said that the PTI chief should be ashamed of selling Toshakhana wristwatches. Maryam slammed Imran Khan for ordering the political workers to fill the jails but he is hiding in Zaman Park’s bunker and stood women outside his residence to avoid arrest.