Terrorist Indian state committing genocide of Kashmiris: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation, Mushaal Hussein Mullick said that terrorist Indian State had been committing genocide of Kashmiri people in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for the last over seven decades.

Mushaal, wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik on Sunday in a statement said that India was the biggest terrorist State, which was involved in the brutal killing and tortured of innocent and unarmed Kashmiri people for their crime to raise voice against the unlawful subjugation of Indian authorities for last 75 years.

The chairperson vowed that the courage of the brave people of the occupied valley could not be dampened with the brutal and inhuman tactics.

However, the hurriyat leader lamented the world powers duplicity and apathy towards the world worst crisis on the surface on the earth, as the fascist government adopted a ruthless policy of genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiri people of the occupied valley.

Mushaal said that Kashmiris would never accept the Hindutva regime and would fight for their inalienable right to self-determination till last drop of their blood.

She appreciated Pakistanis for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day on every February 5 for last 33 years ti convey a strong message to world that Kashmiris were not alone in their fight for right to self-determination.

However, she stressed the need for the solution of the decades-long Kashmir dispute. Mushaal said that UN was legally and morally bound to secure implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir, adding that settlement of the lingering dispute as per the Kashmiris’ aspirations was imperative for peace and stability in South Asia, as it could trigger nuclear war between Pakistan and India. The chairperson urged that the UN must fulfill its responsibilities pertaining to Kashmiris’ right to self-determination as the decades-old unresolved dispute has not only put a question mark on the UN’s credibility but it is constant threat to regional as well as world peace.