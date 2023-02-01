Matt briskly condoles with Pak soldiers

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: When asked by The Frontier Post how the United States feels about the twenty one Pakistani soldiers killed by the Taliban using the American weapons left behind by the United States at time of U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Matthew Miller, the U.S. State Department briskly stated that “we express our condolences to those who lost their lives.”

It is pertinent to mention here that several months before the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, this correspondent had asked the Pentagon about the future of billion of dollars worth weapons the U.S. was using. The Pentagon did not reply to the question of The Frontier Post but on one occasion White House National Security spokesperson, John Kirby did reply to this correspondent that Pakistan did help with moving some helicopters.

To another question by The Frontier Post about the new trend in Afghanistan, where now a days the trade of Opium is considered ok but Herion is considered Haram and that large supplies are taken out from Afghanistan through China, Matthew Miller stated that

“the primary not the sole but the primary responsibility for investigating and policing international drug trafficking rest of course with the Justice Department, and I would let them let them speak to that, but we do at the State Department here do play a role through our diplomatic engagements in pressing countries to do more to crack down on the trafficking of narcotics that have killed so many Americans and we’ll continue to do so.”