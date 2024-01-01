Measles cases surge in Afghanistan, says WHO

KABUL (Khaama Press): The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported an increase in measles cases over the past two months.

The organization stated that children under five years old constitute 80% of the suspected measles cases.

According to the World Health Organization’s report, more than seven thousand suspected cases of measles were registered in the country in just the first two months of the current year, with 29 deaths reported.

Severe winter colds and inadequate coverage of immunization programs have been cited as factors contributing to the increase in this disease.

Despite efforts to control the spread of measles in the country, the graph of its incidents has shown an upward trend, and its statistics have increased compared to previous years in the current calendar year, as reported by the World Health Organization.

The organization also provided statistics indicating that over five thousand seven hundred children received measles vaccination from the beginning of the current calendar year until the end of February.

Previously, the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) stated that Afghanistan is the third country with the highest measles incidence in the world.