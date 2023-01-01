Meeting reviews security plan for Muharram in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A high-level meeting regarding Muharram –ul-Harram was held at Civil Secretariat Peshawar under the chairmanship of caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Monday.

The meeting discussed in detail the proposed security plan and other arrangements to maintain law and order during the month of Muharram. Besides, Caretaker Ministers Masood Shah and Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur, Commandant Frontier Constabulary Muazzam Jah Ansari, Senior Member Board of Revenue Ikramullah Khan, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, administrative secretaries of concerned departments and other concerned civil and military officials attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Divisional Commissioners and Regional Police Officers also participated in the meeting through video link. The meeting was given a detailed briefing on the plan drawn up to maintain law and order during Muharram and was informed that SOPs regarding meetings and processions of the month of Muharram have been provided to all the stakeholders. Police, FC and personnel of Pakistan Army will be deployed for security.

An effective and integrated strategy has been devised for monitoring processions and gatherings and for this purpose a central control room comprising representations of all concerned institutions and departments is being established in the Home Department, which will remain active round the clock.

Similarly, special arrangements have been made for the security of sensitive districts/places across the province. Meetings and processions will be monitored through CCTV cameras, while display of weapons, pillion riding, advertisement of hateful material through wall chalking, etc. have been banned.

The meeting was informed that special measures have been proposed for monitoring social media in relation to prevention of hateful content and negative propaganda. The schedule for suspension of mobile phone services in sensitive districts has also been sent to the concerned authorities. Similarly, meetings have been held with the leaders of various schools of thought to promote religious harmony and maintain public order during the month of Muharram. Health response plan and emergency response plan have also been formed.

Furthermore, instructions have also been issued to the concerned authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity during the month of Muharram, especially on the routes of processions and congregations. Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan while expressing satisfaction over the proposed security plan and other arrangements regarding the month of Muharram clarified that ensuring peace during Muharram should be the first priority of all and for this purpose all the relevant departments and institutions should take responsibility.

He directed to focus on the security of sensitive cities during the month of Muharram. The Chief Minister further directed that it should be ensured that representatives of all relevant institutions and departments are present in the Central Control Room. Mohammad Azam Khan also directed to strictly adhere to the proposed routes and fixed time for the processions. He appealed to the general public and religious scholars to play their role in promoting inter-religious harmony and maintaining public order.