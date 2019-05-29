Miley Cyrus shares details about her Black Mirror episode

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: A couple of weeks ago (May 15) we got a first look at Miley Cyrus – among others, such as the hot priest from Fleabag, Andrew Scott – in the new season of Black Mirror. We know this for sure: Cyrus plays a musician, has a purple bob, and looks pretty unhappy throughout.

Now though, the singer/actress has given us some more details to tide us over until the season air date, speaking at Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Her episode – titled “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too” – “is the story of females in the music industry,” she says. “I do think for females in the industry… it’s hard to be taken seriously.”

“People assume that if you’re not wearing a body suit and singing pop music, why would anyone want to see you.”

Obviously, it’s difficult to ignore that this story might reflect some of Cyrus’s own life; she’s also a woman in the music industry, she and the character (Ashley O) both live in Malibu, and they both work closely with their families. Apparently the Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones even went “very deep” into her own life for the show.

However she does also note that, despite sharing similarities with her own life, the episode is not “her story” (which is good to hear, since the show tends to get dystopian real quick).

“Rachel, Jack and Ashely Too” will release, along with all the other episodes from Black Mirror season 5, on Netflix June 5.

Courtesy: (dazeddigital.com)