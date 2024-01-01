Militants kill 5 Iranian security officers in southeast, state media says

TEHRAN (Reuters) : Suspected Sunni Muslim militants killed at least 5 Iranian security officers and wounded another 10 in two separate attacks on military installations in southeastern Iran, state media reported on Thursday.

The attacks by militants from the Jaish Al-Adl group took place overnight and targeted Iranian Revolutionary Guards headquarters in Rask and Chabahar, located in the Sistan and Baluchistan province, the reports said.

At least eight militants were killed during exchanges of fire with security forces, the media reports said.

Jaish Al-Adl is an extremist Sunni Muslim militant group that operates in southeastern Iran and the western Pakistani province of Balochistan.

In January, Iran targeted two bases of the militant group in Pakistan with missiles, prompting a rapid military riposte from Islamabad targeting what it said were separatist militants in Iran.