Mily courts also tried civilians in past: Asif

ISLAMABAD (INP): Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that those who moved the Supreme Court (SC) against the trial of civilians in Military Courts have political motives.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Thursday, he said it is not the first time that the trials of civilians will take place in military courts. He said there are precedents of these trials and the judiciary has also endorsed them on various occasions in the past. He recalled that twenty-four or twenty-five civilians were convicted by the military courts in the previous government.

The Defence Minister asked the petitioners not to challenge the country’s dignity and honor for the sake of their political motives. He said our security personnel continue to render sacrifices in the war on terrorism and that they are our benefactors. Khawaja Asif said the memorials of martyrs and the military installations were attacked on the 9th May. He said the political workers were motivated by their leader to attack the state. He said this crime is not tolerable.

The Defence Minister also stressed that the institutions should refrain from encroaching into each other’s territory. He warned that such a situation only leads to confrontation. He made it clear that the parliament will not let anybody trespass its territory. Responding to the points raised by different members, Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain said all the minorities in Pakistan enjoy complete freedom and protection under the country’s constitution.

The Minister said he took immediate notice of the letter issued by the High Education Commission, banning the Hindu festival Holi in universities. He said on his instructions, the letter has now been withdrawn. Rana Tanveer Hussain said the minorities in Pakistan are free to practice their religion. He said Holi is an important festival of Hindu community.

The Chair in his remarks also termed the letter banning the Holi festival in universities as illegal and contrary to the constitution. The Chair said under the constitution, the followers of all religions have the freedom to practice their religion and promote their culture. The House also adopted a motion for constituting a special committee to give recommendations to the federal government to streamline the issuance of arms’ licenses.

The motion was moved by Ghulam Mustafa Shah. Taking the floor, Federal Minister Javed Latif said the entire nation stands behind the armed forces of Pakistan. He said all those involved in May 9 incidents should be brought to justice.