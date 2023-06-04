KP Governor, CM call on President

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: President, Dr Arif Alvi was called on by the KP Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali and caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan here at Governor House on Thursday.

During the meeting, overall law and order situation, administrative and financial affairs came under discussion. Development affairs of Khyber Pakthunkhwa especially of the merged districts came under discussion during the meeting.

Difficulties and problems confronted to tribal people after the merger and measures taken for its resolutions under the laws and constitution also came under discussion. During the meeting, matters related to financial and administrative problems of public sectors universities of Khyber Pakthunkhwa were also discussed.