Minister announces resumption of healthcard plus in KP hospitals

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah addressed a press conference regarding the reactivation of free healthcare services under the Health Card Plus initiative for the people of the province

Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah shared that the Health Card initiative began in 2015, initially covering four districts of the province. By 2020, the scheme had expanded to cover the entire province, with an annual expenditure of 18 billion rupees. The Health Minister, along with Chief Executive Sehat Sahulat Program Dr. Riaz Tanoli and Program Director Dr. Ijaz, provided updates on the ongoing efforts.

Praising the successful implementation of Health Card services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Minister Shah stated that 1800 different medical treatments are now available for free in 118 public and private hospitals catering to various specialties across the province.

He highlighted that a significant amount of 10 million rupees had already been spent on the admission of seven hundred patients by noon on Tuesday. This reflects a fulfilment of Ex Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, which has been rejuvenated, and currently, an average of three billion rupees is spent monthly on the Health Card.

Furthermore, he announced the reopening of counters for Health Cards in hospitals, with the government allocating an additional 05 billion rupees to the insurance company for this purpose.

He revealed that the previous government’s discontinuation of the Health Card during its tenure adversely affected the economically disadvantaged citizens. Minister Shah emphasised that the Health Card is not a temporary but a long-term project. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Ameen Gandapur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will witness new horizons of development.

The health department has issued a list of hospitals available on the Health Card Program’s panel, providing free treatment facilities in 118 hospitals. Minister Shah assured that the current challenges, including over-billing and irregularities, are being addressed by restricting certain operational procedures in government hospitals. The number of hospitals empaneled on Health Card program has been reduced to less than 180 from over 180.

Minister Shah acknowledged the remaining financial challenges, leaving a balance of 18 billion rupees in the system. Despite these challenges, the government is committed to restarting the program for the benefit of the people. The Provincial Assembly has recently approved a one-month budget, and while challenges persist, overcoming them is essential for the well-being of the public.