Minister meets Faryab tribal elders and clerics

FARYAB (Agencies): Acting Border and Tribal Affairs Minister Mullah Noorullah Noori met with local tribal elders and Islamic scholars in Khawaja Musa district of Faryab province.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the development projects, reconstruction, education, health care, and security issues in the region.

Khawaja Musa district elders and scholars have shared their problems and challenges with the ministry officials and asked for finding solutions to them.

Mr. Noori assured the tribal elders and scholars that their problem will be taken to relevant government institutes for resolving them.