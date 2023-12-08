Ministry reacts to HRW report on girls’ education

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Education denied the claims of the Human Rights Watch (HRW) report, saying that the ministry pays serious attention to the quality of education and its growth throughout Afghanistan.

The MoE’s spokesman, Mansour Ahmad Hamza, said that the education sector is active across the country without any favoritism based on ethnicity, language and area.

The ministry said that no female teacher has been fired so far and legal action will be taken against the perpetrators of corporal punishment of students in schools.

Previously, Human Rights Watch criticized the policies applied to the education sector in Afghanistan in a report and said that the “wrong” policy of the Islamic Emirate is harming the boys, girls and women of this country.

“The ministry has taken some steps. We can say that some of these steps are to provide facilities for the students,” Hamza said.

According to the MoE, nearly 2 million children have been enrolled and provided with educational opportunities within the last year. “When we draw such [talented] teachers, we in fact present experts, engineers and doctors for the future of our country,” said Mohammad Jahid Mushtaq, a university lecturer. Meanwhile, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of Jamiat Ulama e Islam, a Pakistani political party, met with Jane Marriott, the British High Commissioner and they discussed the stability of Afghanistan and the status of girls’ education there. Jamiat Ulama e Islam Pakistan said in a statement that Maulana Fazlur Rehman called for attention to be paid to the educational situation of “women and children ” in Afghanistan.

“A legal path solution should be found for this issue because this is the issue that affects the recognition. Over the past two-years, this issue has not been paid very much attention,” said Mohammad Ajmal Zurmati, a political analyst. Earlier, the Human Rights Watch in a statement said the “Taliban’s abusive educational policies in Afghanistan are harming boys as well as girls and women,” Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report on Wednesday, adding that the departure of qualified teachers has led to regressive curriculum changes.