MEW announces readiness to start TAP project

KABUL (Agencies): The acting minister of energy and water, Abdul Latif Mansour, in a meeting with the head of International Energy Projects of Turkmenistan said that the ministry is ready to implement the TAP project and other projects.

According to the spokesman of the ministry, the head of International Energy Projects of Turkmenistan also announced the readiness of their country for the implementation of the TAP project and other electricity supply projects in Afghanistan.

Matiullah Abed, the spokesman of Energy and Water, said: “The leadership of the Ministry of Energy and Water, in addition to preparing for the completion of the TAP project, emphasizes the coordination of all its aspects for the implementation of this project, and the work of Herat’s Noor-ul-Jihad substation is proceeding rapidly, which will be completed and be put into operation before the arrival of winter.”

Meanwhile, In the regular meeting of the inter-ministerial investment committee, presented the plan to produce 22.75 megawatts of solar electricity by Turki 77 and Zoleristan companies in Sarobi district of Kabul province. These solar electricity production machines will be built in Sarobi district of Kabul.

“The projects that are in Turkmenistan and Afghanistan are currently receiving electricity from it are from three electricity lines Herat, Andkhoi, and Sheberghan side of Mazar, the electricity that Afghanistan imports from Turkmenistan has very high quality,” said Amanullah Ghaleb, former head of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS).

At the same time, some analysts said that since Afghanistan buys a large part of the electricity it needs from neighboring countries, holding joint meetings between the officials of the countries is effective for increasing coordination and mutual cooperation. “More efforts should be made because our factories that need electricity to produce goods on a daily basis need more attention,” said Ferdaws Behguzin, an economic analyst.

Recently, the Ministry of Energy and Water proposed a 5-year plan to the economic commission of the Prime Minister’s office. Based on the plan, 200 projects of small and large dams, canals, and electricity production projects — such as the transfer and distribution of electricity — that needs $4 billion dollars, would be implemented during 5 years in the country.