Ministry to host Seerat conference on 28th

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony will host the two-day 48th International Seerat-un-Nabi Conference — Practical Wisdom for Economic Prosperity in the light of Sunnah — on Rabi-ul-Awwal 11-12 (September 28-29) in the Federal Capital.

Renowned Ulema and religious scholars, both national and international will address the conference to highlight the multiple aspects of the Sunnah Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), besides tackling the contemporary issues confronting the Muslim Ummah.

The first day of the conference, will feature the distribution of awards for Seerat-related articles and books. The theme of current year’s competition for articles and books, is “Practical Wisdom for Economic Prosperity in the light of the Life of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).”

A total of 137 books and 94 articles on the theme have been submitted to the Religious Ministry. After thorough review and shortlisting by a committee of at least three experts, including professors with doctorates, a high-level apex body would eventually take a final decision about their publications. The 66 recipients of shields, certificates, and cash prizes, will include 31 individuals receiving awards for books and 35 for articles.

The Religious Ministry has also planned to get standard articles on the Seerat-un-Nabi published for their placement at libraries in universities and research institutions across the country. Naat Khawan will also recite Naat during the opening session of the conference. On the second day, Ulema and scholars will highlight multiple aspects of the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) life, particularly with reference to economic concepts, including economic stability, role of state, charity, and women participation in economy.