F.P. Report

OKARA: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a press conference in Okara demanded of the administration, government and the judiciary to provide justice to the family of Asif Baloch over the killing of his brother, The Chair PPP offered condolences to Asif Baloch and his family. The PPP is a family and is with the bereaved family during this difficult time, Chairman Bilawal said. He said that he will personally contact the current CM regarding this case with the hope that justice is served.

Chairman Bilawal said that with the manner in which the Jiyalas of Okara received the PPP’s long march through mammoth gatherings at various locations made it apparent why Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto considered it a ‘mini Larkana’. It was through the support of the people that we were successful in achieving the goal of ousting a puppet PM through the constitutional and democratic tool of the no-confidence motion for the first time in the country’s history. Even now, the country is riddled with a plethora of issues that have not all been solved solely through the imprisonment of Imran Khan. Today too, Pakistan is faced with an influx of issues, be it the remainders of the actions of the puppet PM, those on an international level, economic turmoil, law and order or terrorism. Only a party that has prioritized the wellbeing of the common man, the farmer, labourer, youngster and those from all walks of life, over the elite or its own interest, can make conscious decisions and consider their implications on the average Pakistani, and this is the PPP.

The PPP’s track record of resolving issues confronting people. In 2008-13 Pakistan was facing food shortage, Law and order situation, world recession, we were importing edibles despite being an agriculture country. In that situation the PPP started BISP to give relief to the poor women of Pakistan. We improved the agriculture and within a year we started exporting wheat, sugar and rice. The PPP represents the common people of Pakistan and not the elite. Today if we have to overcome this crisis then we the PPP will do it and once again, we will do it Insha Allah.

Responding to questions by the journalists, Chair PPP said that if I had been in this cabinet then I would have suggested to the prime minister that the foreign minister should be sent to the United Nations. The caretaker government have limited space to work generally and specially in foreign affairs. The request to the ECP is to give election date and schedule so that we can come out of these issues. After the election date I will be able to tell what kind of alliance the PPP is making or not making. At the moment in the CEC meeting of the Party we demanded election date and schedule. The PPP demand of return of Nawaz Sharif to the country is an old one. The PPP can never be pushed to the wall. When the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged then some people had thought that we will be pushed to the wall but no one could then. When Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was martyred we did not retreat and ran an election campaign. As far as the reservations of level playing field, we empowered President Zardari to address them. If they are not addressed then my hands will not remain tied.

Chairman Bilawal reiterated the PPP’s demand of election schedule. He said that the message of the chief justice standing with his wife at the time of taking oath is a powerful message. The saying goes that behind every successful man is a powerful woman. It has been proved by Sarina Isa that she is a powerful woman. This has sent a very good message. The PPP has a bitter experience of this institution. We have good wishes for Justice Isa and we hope that this institution will improve. We will only suggest to Justice Isa that like we had left a legacy of CoD, similarly he can leave a legacy. The judiciary has to restore its credibility. Responding a question about Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi he said that it does not matter if one keeps his pet in birdcage or anywhere else. I am with the people who are on one page with me on constitution, law and democracy. The philosophy of the party will remain “Roti, Kapra aur Makan”. We will design our economic programme for the benefit of the people. The PPP will remain serving and looking after the labourer, growers and downtrodden.

Chairman PPP said that the PPP is constructing houses for poor people in Sindh who were landless before and had become homeless after last year’s flood. The PPP will give 2 million women their own homes. We have already started this programme. He said that he will be 35 years old this month and knows the issues of the youth. He has seen the modern world and if we work hard together we can make a modern world for ourselves. We should make the youth a stakeholder in politics and economy. The PPP gave BISP card to women and we can provide youth card as well who are looking for employment after getting education, training and skills. They need support for their first job to get experience. We have to create a positive environment for youth. The youth is craving for knowledge. We can provide libraries and digital libraries to youth. They need career counselling. We can help our youth. We have to teach different languages to be able to work in different countries and we can provide such facility to our youth.