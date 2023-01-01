Minor student tortured for wearing home jersey

F.P. Report

OKARA: A schoolteacher in Renala Khurd city of Okara brutally tortured a minor student for wearing home jersey in order to avoid cold rather than the one required for school dress code, on Friday.

Waqar Ali, a teacher in government primary school in Anwar Shaheed Colony, subjected the child to corporal punishment for failing to adhere to the school dress code.

When the child returned home with bruises, the parents and locals of the area protested in front of the school against this inhumane treatment.

They protested, chanted slogans against the teacher and demanded higher authorities to take notice of the incident.

The mother of the victim said that they are poor and cannot afford to buy a new school jersey.