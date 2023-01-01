Missing person cases: PHC grants last chance for submission of report

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has granted last chance for submission reply in missing person’s cases otherwise Secretary Defense should appear before court on next hearing, on Monday.

PHC’s Justice Ijaz Anwar ordered during hearing of cases regarding 25 missing persons from different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while Shabbir Hussain Gigayani along with other advocates appeared before court on behalf of applicants.

The counsel argued that two year ago Nasir Shah was picked-off from his home while Abdul Qadeer also picked from residence’s gate while no one know about their whereabouts. Muhammad Amir was picked-off from Airport while one Muhammad Ali is acquitted by Anti-terrorism court (ATC) but pick-offed from gate jail.

However, an accused in murderer case named Muhammad Rafiq was enforce disappeared following his bail from honorable court in Section 302 of Criminal Procedure Code, the counsel argued. The counsel argued that all applicants still missing while families didn’t aware about their whereabouts as well as their health and living conditions. The family can’t able to contact or visit the beloved enforced disappeared.

In the meantime, Justice Ijaz Anwar observed that Legal Officer consecutively demanding for provision of time for submission of report but didn’t submit the reply. Justice Ijaz Anwar observed that it is last chance for submission of report otherwise Secretary’s defense should appear before court on next hearing. Legal Officer assured submission of report before next hearing while PHC has adjourned further hearing with orders for submission of comments in missing person’s cases.

Meanwhile, PHC’s divisional bench comprised of Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Kamran Hayat has ordered to submit record of cases and inquiries against former Advisor Chief Minister Shakeel Ahmad till today (on Tuesday).

The counsel Malak Muhammad Ajmal Khan advocate requested for provision of record of cases and inquiries initiated against Shakeel Ahmad because applicant arrested seven times after obtaining bails from courts. The counsel argued that the applicant case is identical with former Federal Minister Ali Muhammad Khan and added that both belonging to same party while stated that both are victimizing on political affiliations. PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Kamran Hayat has ordered provincial government to submit record till today (Tuesday) before court.