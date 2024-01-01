Modi’s anti-Muslim remarks spark outrage

NEW DELHI (CNN) : Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest remarks against Muslims during an election rally in Rajasthan state have sparked outrage amid general elections. The ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is anticipated to win the general elections for the historic third time consecutively, CNN reported.

Indian PM Modi’s Islamophobic statements attracted condemnation from members of the opposition and Muslim leaders. In the hate-infused statement, Modi alleged that the opposition party, the Indian National Congress, would distribute the country’s wealth among Muslims. He dubbed Muslims as “infiltrators” and “those who have more children”. “When they (INC) were in power, they said Muslims have first right over resources. They will gather all your wealth and distribute it among those who have more children. They will distribute among infiltrators,” the PM said amid applause from the supporters.

Modi asked his supporters if they would accept that their hard-earned money was given to the “infiltrators”. The opposition party has requested India’s election commission to probe if Modi’s remarks violated its code of conduct. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s rules, an appeal for a vote should not be made based on caste and communal sentiments as it “may aggravate differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension”.

Members of the Muslim community lambasted the PM for his remarks. Muslim journalist Rana Ayyub wrote on the social media platform, X: “This is not a dogwhistle, this is a targeted, direct, brazen hate speech against a community.” All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi said: “Modi today called Muslims infiltrators and people with many children. Since 2002 till this day, the only Modi guarantee has been to abuse Muslims and get votes.”