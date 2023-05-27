Allahdad Chandio

LARKANA: The famous historical palace in district Larkana is called as Mohenjo Daro, or “Mound of the Dead” is an ancient Indus Valley Civilization city that flourished between 2600 and 1900 BCE.

The site was discovered in the 1920s and lies in Pakistan’s Sindh province. Only a handful of archaeologists have excavated here, described in the introduction and illustrated essay moen jo Daro An Ancient Indus Valley Metropolis. Recently a young man Artist/ painter Rehmatullah Mirbaher of Thatta Sindh has been completed artificially work of Mohan Jo Daro (Archaeology)as he called was one of the major cities of the Indus Valley Civilization, which is now located in the Sindh Province of Pakistan. The city was founded around 2600 BC and for many centuries it served as a center of trade, culture and urban life. Mohan Jo Daro was known for its modern urban planning and architecture, with its streets laid out in a grid-like pattern and buildings made of baked bricks.

The city had a complex water management system, including a large central well and a network of underground drains and sewers that kept the city clean and sanitary. The people of Mohenjo Daro were skilled artisans and traders. Various types of goods such as pottery, cloth and jewelery were produced.

The city also had a sophisticated economy based on agriculture, trade and commerce and was a center of regional and international trade.

The religion of the people of Mohenjo-Daro is not well understood, but archaeologists have identified various deities and religious practices. have uncovered evidence of rituals, including sculptures and seals depicting human-like figures and animals. Factors like climate change, environmental degradation and invasion by outside groups may have played a role in this.

The ruins of Mohanjo Daro were rediscovered in the 1920s and have since been excavated by archaeologists, providing valuable insight into the history and culture of the Indus Valley Civilization. Today, the site is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and attracts visitors from all over the world. A hard. The hard works of artificial thoughts done by a painter create artificial images of Moen Jo Daro in this modern world.