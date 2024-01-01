Mohsin Dawar injured in North Waziristan firing

F.P. Report

MIRAN SHAH: National Democratic Movement (NDM) Chairman Mohsin Dawar was injured in a firing incident in North Waziristan’s Miranshah, media reported on Saturday citing police officials.

The incident took place when Dawar’s supporters were protesting against the delay in election results. According to the protesters, the police started firing and shelled tear gas during the demonstration.

Moreover, some of Dawar’s associates also sustained injuries in the incident. The police said that Dawar, along with others who were injured, have been taken to Miranshah Hospital. Miranshah District Police Officer (DPO) Rokhanzeb Khan, in conversation with media, said the firing took place at a protest rally of a political party.

“During the firing, four people including political figure Mohsin Dawar were injured. The armed persons present in the demonstration opened fire,” the DPO said. The NDM politician was contesting from the NA-40 constituency in North Waziristan for a seat in the National Assembly and lost against a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidate Aurangzeb Khan, who won the seat with 20,443 votes.

Earlier this year in January, Dawar’s convoy came under a gun attack by terrorists in Tappi village in North Waziristan. North Waziristan District Police Officer (DPO) Rohan Zaib confirmed to media about the attack but noted that the politician remained safe due to the law enforcers deployed for his security. According to the police, several gunshots were fired at Dawar’s convoy but he remained safe because his car was bulletproof and the security personnel accompanying him fired back at the assailants, which forced them to flee from the scene.

“Cowardly attacks cannot dampen our spirit. The patrons of the attackers should come in the field themselves instead of using others’ children against us,” Dawar said in reaction to the attack. Commending the police and security personnel part of his convoy on swift action, the politician said that the assailants ran away after facing retaliation. He then vowed to continue his party’s election campaign, saying that nothing can stop his political struggle.

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari said that the attack on Dawar was “totally condemnable”. In a post on X, referring to two PTI workers killed in clashes in Shangla a day ago, she said, “Yesterday, two young people [were] killed in Shangla and now this.” PPP leader Farhatullah Babar has demanded an investigation into the attack on Dawar and sought punishment for “trigger happy personnel” who allegedly fired shots at the former legislator.