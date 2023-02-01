MQM-P-PML-N alliance will benefit PPP: Bilawal

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Reacting to the recent “electoral alliance” between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday claimed that the coalition will be more beneficial for his party in the upcoming general election.

During an interaction with journalists in Safari Park, the PPP chairman said: “We worked hard to make him [Shehbaz Sharif] prime minister. It was the need of the hour.”

He clarified that the decision was aimed at improving the situation as the country was facing a political and democratic crisis. The PPP leader said that they benefited Sindh during the PDM-led government.

Responding to a question, Bilawal — without naming the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians — predicted that the “king’s party” would meet the same fate as that of the 2008 elections. Hitting out at the establishment, the PPP leader said that the “king’s party” is fielded in every election, adding: “Creating such parties sends a wrong message to the public and political circles”

Talking about the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan, Bilawal said that PPP believed in democracy.

He said that former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa had asked them to withdraw the no-trust motion and in return, he would hold early elections in the country. PPP, however, rejected the offer.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal raised objections over the ongoing countrywide drive against illegal immigrants, saying he did not see clarity in the state policy on Afghanistan.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and terrorists should be dealt with “iron hands”, he said, adding that if there were strictness everywhere, then it would be difficult to hit the target. He was of the view that illegal immigrants should be sent back to Afghanistan with “respect”.