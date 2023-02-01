SC to hear appeal against Musharraf’s death sentence

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A four-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa bench will hear appeals filed by former president Pervez Musharraf against his 2019 death sentence.

The bench comprising CJP Isa, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, and Justice Athar Minallah will hear the former ruler’s appeals against his 2019 death sentence. The former president was sentenced to death by a special court on December 17, 2019, under Article 6 of the Constitution after a case of high treason was filed against him during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) tenure for his “unconstitutional” decision to impose an emergency in November 2007.

Musharraf had been residing in the UAE after leaving Pakistan for medical treatment — with the PML-N government’s approval — in March 2016. He passed away in Dubai in February 2023 and was laid to rest in Karachi’s Malir Cantonment. During today’s hearing, CJP Isa lamented why the cases from 2019 were still not fixed for hearing until now and questioned Salman Safdar, Musharraf’s lawyer, as to why his petition was not allotted any number for hearing.