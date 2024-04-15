MQM-P warns of taking to streets if crimes not stopped

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has warned of taking to the streets if the government fails to curb the rampant scourge of street crimes in Karachi.

“We would raise our voice [on the issue] in the Sindh Assembly and in the National Assembly […] and would protest on the streets if our concerns are not addressed,” MQM-P’s Ali Khurshidi said while addressing a press conference in Karachi. His remarks come as Karachi has witnessed a significant surge in street crimes in recent months which have resulted in dozens of injuries and fatalities.

Since January 1, at least 59 people have lost their lives while 200 were injured due to resisting robbery this year so far in the metropolis. According to media, as many as 6,780 crimes were committed in Karachi in the holy month of Ramadan alone in which 20 vehicles were snatched and more than 130 others stolen.

Moreover, 830 motorcycles were also snatched with 4,200 others stolen in the same month. Meanwhile, 19 people lost their lives in Ramadan while 55 were injured. The two parties, both of whom are key allies of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) government in the Centre, have been engaged in a verbal spat in recent weeks over the issue of street crimes in the city.

Last month, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar termed crime a “part of a daily life” saying that the issue of the law-and-order situation in Karachi was being “exaggerated”. The remarks drew ire from various sections of society and political parties, most notably the MQM-P which has even called for the country’s financial hub to be handed over to the Pakistan Army for three months.

Flanked by Nasreen Jalil and others, Khurshidi lamented police’s failure saying that no street in Karachi was safe. Claiming that more than 1,000 mobile phones are snatched daily in Karachi, the member of the Sindh Assembly called out the Pakistan Peoples Party-led provincial government for blaming the law-and-order situation on the caretaker government despite its 15-year rule in Sindh.

“Mobile phones worth more than Rs10 billion are snatched every year […] If crimes are not stopped, then we [are forced to] question whether the criminals are being supported by the police. “We have held two press conferences so that the government machinery may come into action […] This is not a political issue, it is about people’s lives,” the MQM-P leader said.

Expressing her concerns over the city’s deteriorating law-and-order situation, Jalil said that the metropolis has been “stormed” by criminals. “We are tired of carrying dead bodies. It is not in our power to stop the anger of the people,” she said. “The government should announce compensation for those who have been killed in street crime-related incidents,” she added.