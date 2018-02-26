MQM-P’s Tessori meets Rabita Committee leaders for reconciliation

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The talks for reunion of divided fractions of Mutahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) resumed as Kamran Tessori met the Rabita Committee group on Sunday night.

Kamran Tessori after meeting with the Bahadurabad faction told media that the talks were held in a positive manner and adding that they would make all out efforts to end conflict for the interest of Karachi and Hyderabad.

Faisal Sabzwari, also talked to the media representatives would know better on the formula being decided for reconciliation.

Rifts emerged in MQM-P over Senate election that is scheduled for March 3. The party was divided between Bahadurabad and PIB factions over whom the party would field for the Senate seat.

MQM-P will contest for 12 Senate seats from Sindh, where it is the second-largest party, enjoying the support of 50 MPAs in the 168-member provincial assembly. The Pakistan Peoples Party has 94 lawmakers in the provincial assembly.

