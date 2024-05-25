Mujahid: Kabul owes nothing to UN as Islamic Emirate not recognized

KABUL (ToloNews): Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, told TOLOnews that if the United Nations seat for Afghanistan is not given to the interim government, they do not consider themselves indebted to the organization. This comes as Afghanistan’s voting rights have been suspended for unpaid fees owed to the organization.

Referring to the suspension of Afghanistan’s voting rights in the United Nations, Mujahid stated that if the UN recognizes the interim government, the current challenges will also be resolved.

The spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate emphasized that they would not allow anyone to use the trust fund money to lift the suspension of Afghanistan’s voting rights in the UN.

Zabihullah Mujahid told TOLOnews, “Without a doubt, if we obtain the seat and are present there, mutual obligations will be established, and such obligations are essential. As long as Afghanistan is not recognized as an independent government and country in the UN, we do not consider ourselves indebted.”

Regarding the use of Afghanistan’s trust fund money, Mujahid added, “That money is entrusted there, and no one has the right to use it. Secondly, once Afghanistan’s rights in the UN are secured, then it can pay its dues.”

Meanwhile, India Times reported that a meeting is scheduled for the upcoming month regarding the fate of Afghanistan’s voting rights in the United Nations.

India Times added that Afghanistan lost its voting rights in the UN due to unpaid membership fees amounting to $900,000 since 2021.

Samiullah Ahmadzai, a political analyst, said, “This issue is due to the biased policies of the United Nations. The UN should have given this seat to the interim government of Afghanistan before such a problem occurred.”

Salim Paigir, another political analyst, stated, “We are obliged to pay this membership fee even if the representative of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is not currently accepted there. We are compelled to pay the fee to retain our voting rights.”

Previously, the acting permanent representative of Afghanistan to the United Nations said the suspension of Afghanistan’s voting rights is a technical issue, stating that it is not political and that measures are being taken to address this challenge.