Recent floods destroy infrastructure, claim lives in Afghanistan

KABUL (TOLOnews): Residents of Baghlan, Faryab, and Ghor provinces said that recent floods have destroyed public infrastructure such as schools, roads, health centers, and bridges in these three provinces.

According to residents, the damage to this infrastructure has made life difficult for the flood-affected people in these provinces.

Burka district in Baghlan is one of these districts where floods have severely damaged health centers, schools, and roads.

“These should be repaired for us again because it is impossible for our children to use these centers again, or for us to use these bridges,” said Mohammad Zahir, a resident of Baghlan.

“We have lost everything here—schools, clinics, bridges, everything. These should be rebuilt for us, especially public facilities,” said Abdul Wasi, a resident of Baghlan.

Residents of these three provinces called on the interim government and international aid organizations to rebuild the destroyed infrastructure in their areas.

“Unfortunately, the flood has taken our school building, and we currently have no place to stay. We are living in the open air,” said Abdul Wahid, a resident of Ghor.

“If the Siyah Sang canal and Firozkoh city are not rebuilt, people will be at a greater risk, and agricultural lands will be destroyed,” said Saifuddin Shirzad, another resident of Ghor.

Meanwhile, with most of the roads in the flood-affected districts of Baghlan, Faryab, and Ghor being destroyed, travel between districts and cities has come to a halt.

Ismatullah Muradi, the spokesperson for the Faryab governor, said: “Most of the roads connecting the Bilchiragh district are blocked, which has caused problems for the residents, and they want this issue to be resolved.”

“The main problem here is that there should be canals to control the floodwater and provide a way for it to flow out,” said Nasruddin, a resident of Faryab.

In recent weeks, devastating floods in several provinces of the country have caused significant financial losses to the people.

Additionally, hundreds of people in some provinces, especially in Baghlan, Ghor, and Faryab, have lost their lives.