Envoy discusses deportation of refugees with Muttaqi

KABUL (Agencies): The ambassador of China, Zhao Xing, called on the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday and discussed a number of issues including Islamabad’s move to expel undocumented Afghan migrants.

During the meeting, talks were held on enhancing bilateral diplomatic relations, recent regional developments and other issues pertaining to bilateral security and economic domains.

Muttaqi said at the meeting recent discussions with Chinese officials have had positive outcomes and the scope of IEA-China cooperation is broadening.

Calling relations of the two countries positive, Zhao illustrated China’s interest in further strengthening diplomatic relations.

Talks also focused on forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan. Muttaqi highlighted measures taken by the IEA to reintegrate returnees in the country, as well as problems arising from forced deportations at the beginning of winter, usurping their assets along with several other related issues.

Showing readiness to look into providing assistance, Zhao expressed hope that the governments of Afghanistan and Pakistan will be able to resolve this issue in a cordial manner.