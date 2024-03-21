Munir Akram calls for addressing global challenges

F.P. Report

NEW YORK : Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram has called for addressing the challenges of conflict, poverty, inequality, religious intolerance and climate change.

He made the remarks at an annual meeting at the UN headquarters in New York to celebrate the International Day of Nowruz.

He said we should also remember our brothers and sisters in Palestine, who are enduring a tragedy.

Ambassador Munir Akram highlighted the essence of Nowruz as a symbol of nature’s renewal and the resilience of human spirit.

He emphasized the importance of Nowruz as a moment for forgiveness, fresh beginnings and acceptance.

He said that Nowruz is not just celebration, it is also a moment of deep reflection.