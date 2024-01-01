Murad claims PPP in position to become Karachi’s biggest party

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Former chief minister Murad Ali Shah believed that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was in position to become Karachi’s ‘biggest party’, claiming that PPP would easily secure 10 seats from the port city.

Murad Ali Shah said that tough competition was witnessed in some constituencies out of 22 in Karachi. “We hope Qadir Patel will secure his seat”, he added.

Furthermore, the PPP leader said the party would also secure 45 to 50 seats of National Assembly from Sindh.

“We have more information related to constituencies than news channels”, Murad Ali Shah said. In response to a question, Murad said the PPP leadership will decide the next Chief Minister of Sindh.