PPP draws first blood on National, Sindh seats

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party’s candidate Syed Murad Ali Shah candidate has unofficial been declared winner from PS-77 Jamshoro, Thursday.

According to unofficial results, the former Sindh chief minister secured 67513 votes.

The security of his rival GDA candidate Roshan Ali Barro has been confiscated as he had failed to achieve votes to a level set by Election Commission of Pakistan for a candidate of provincial assembly seat.

Meanwhile, PPP’s candidate Dr. Nafisa Shah from Khairpur’s NA 202 has been announced winner.

She secured 90225 while GDA candidate Syed Ghous Ali Shah could secure 19890.