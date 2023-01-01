Muttaqi heads to Samarkand to attend 4th ministers’ meeting

KABUL (Khaama Press) : Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting foreign minister, left Kabul for Samarkand, Uzbekistan, to attend the fourth meeting of foreign ministers among the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan.

Hafiz Zia Ahmad, Deputy Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, tweeted on Thursday that Muttaqi is expected to meet with the Foreign Ministers of Regional countries on the sidelines of the Samarkand meeting.

On Thursday, the fourth meeting of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries will occur in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

In the meeting, Russia, including six neighbouring Afghanistan, China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, will attend to discuss Afghanistan and the current regional situation.

An earlier statement said the meeting’s main focus would be to assist in a political settlement in Afghanistan and stabilize the country’s socioeconomic and humanitarian crisis.

Wednesday, the spokeswoman for the Chinese foreign minister responded to a question by saying that China hoped to have an in-depth discussion about the state of affairs in Afghanistan with the parties present at the meeting, strengthen the consensus among the neighbouring nations on the issue, and steadfastly carry out the decisions and agreements reached third meeting.

The third regional conference was held in the Chinese city of Tunxi last year on March 31 2022.