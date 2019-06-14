NA session marred when treasury benches protest over allowing opposition leader to address

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A session of National Assembly was marred when treasury benches protested over allowing opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif to address the house, today (Friday).

According to details, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Shireen Mazari recorded her protest when the speaker Asad Qaisar gave dais to PML-N president.

PTI leaders also chanted slogans regarding water issue in the Karachi when Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Raja Pervaiz Ashraf took NA floor.

The MNA said, “How can this government provide containers to the opposition parties to protest when it’s not allowing us to talk in the assembly.”

Meanwhile, the session has been adjourned till 2pm.