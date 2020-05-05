NA session to be held on Monday

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Following a meeting of the parliamentary leaders, it has been decided to convene a session of the National Assembly in Parliament House on Monday.

Talking to media after the meeting of parliamentary leaders chaired by Syed Fakhar Imam, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that it has been decided to convene a meeting of the National Assembly on Monday at 3 pm.

He said that the duration of the NA session would be one and a half to two hours. The special session will be related to COVID-19 only, in which there will be no break for questions, privilege movement and adjournment motion.

Qureshi said the meeting also decided that quorum will not be pointed out during the session, adding that no visitor gallery will open except press gallery.

The foreign minister said that efforts would also be made to reach a consensus on the budget session.