NAB files £190m scandal reference against Imran, Bushra, Farah Gogi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau has filed a reference related to £190 million scandal against former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, on Friday.

Besides the PTI chairman, the other people who were nominated in the reference are included former first lady Bushra Bibi, Farah Gogi and six others.

The reference was filed by the NAB Rawalpindi circle.

Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi filed the reference along with investigation officer Mian Umar Nadeem.

The registrar office of the accountability court has started scrutinizing the reference.