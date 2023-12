F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: As gold price decreased by $4 in the international market, the price of one-tola gold decreased by Rs500 while 10 grams of gold was also decreased by Rs429 in the Pakistani market, on Friday.

After gold decreased by $4, the new rate of gold is $2060 an ounce in the international market.

The gold price decreased by Rs500 to Rs220500 per tola.

Ten grams of gold rate is decreased by Rs429 to Rs189043.

However, the price of one tola silver remained at Rs2,620.