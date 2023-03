F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government is tightening the screws around former special assistant to former prime minister Mirza Shahzad Akbar as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought the complete record of his properties in assets beyond sources of income case by March 6, on Saturday.

The NAB has sought from the development authorities across Punjab not only the record of properties registered in Shahzad’s name, but also in the names of his family members.