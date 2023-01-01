Kh Asif calls Imran Khan ‘coward’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Saturday that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was a coward man.

Talking to reporters, he said how ironical it was that while on one hand, he asked his party workers to surrender to police, on the other hand, he had taken refuge in his Zaman Park residence. “He talks about court-martialing the former army chief, but says to the serving to come and meet him,” he said.

Asif remarked satirically that Imran repeatedly implored to the ‘establishment’ to take him under its wings again since he had become a political orphan.

He went on to say that PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz wanted to organise the party. “She wants to model the party on new lines,” he said, adding, “Hopefully, this will immensely benefit the party.”

The minister said where the party’s old structure was intact and doing well, it would not be replaced. “Otherwise, there is a need to inject fresh blood in the party,” he said, adding, “Maryam wants the country’s youth to join the party in large numbers.”