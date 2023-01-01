NAB sends back references to courts after SC verdict

ISLAMABAD (INP): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday sent back references against politicians to accountability courts after Supreme Court struck down some sections of the amendments made to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) last year.

The accountability watchdog held an ‘emergency meeting’ after the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict on a petition filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the amendments made to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) last year by the previous coalition government.

During the meeting, sources claimed, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted an application to send back the references against politicians to accountability courts. The application was submitted to accountability courts after approval of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman.

Sources claimed that references against politicians – including former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former president Asif Zardari and former finance minister Ishaq Dar – will be submitted to accountability courts.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court ordered restoration of corruption cases against public representatives as it struck down some sections of the amendments made to the country’s accountability laws last year by the previous coalition government.