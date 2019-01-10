NAB summons PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz in assets beyond means case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader for investigation in a assets beyond means case, today (Thursday)

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigating Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in assets beyond means. Hamza has been asked to reach the Lahore bureau of NAB today.

Hamza Shehbaz is also facing another case pertaining to financial irregularities in the Saaf Pani Company.

This is the second time the Hamza Shahbaz will appear before the anti-corruption body to explain his position in the probe over assets beyond means.

Earlier on Dec 27, a combined investigation team of NAB quizzed him for over an hour with regard to details of his properties in and outside the country. He could not satisfy the team and this is why NAB has summoned him again.

Hamza is also facing an inquiry into the Ramzan Sugar Mills case. According to the NAB, Hamza and his younger brother Salman Shehbaz being directors of the sugar mills got constructed a bridge linking to their mills out of the public money in Chiniot. It said an amount of Rs200 million was approved by then chief minister Shehbaz Sharif for the construction of the bridge.

The reference is likely to be filed by the end of this month.

Salman Shehbaz is in the UK. According to NAB, Salman left the country to skip its hearings. Hamza was stopped from leaving the country at the Lahore airport last month after putting his name on exit control list (ECL).