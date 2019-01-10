PTI’s Khurram Sher Zaman withdraws disqualification reference against Zardari

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Provincial lawmaker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Khurram Sher Zaman on Thursday has withdrawn a disqualification reference filed in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Last year on December 20, PTI MPA Khurram Sher Zaman had filed a reference in ECP seeking the disqualification of the former president for allegedly concealing his New York apartment in his tax returns.

MPA Khurram Sher Zaman while talking to media after taking back his reference today, “I want to move the Supreme Court against the PPP president.”

He added that they have come across evidence that we will only present before a top forum.

On December 27, the ECP had reviewed Zaman’s reference and accorded approval for an initial hearing.

Earlier, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said that the PTI had directed its Sindh lawmaker Zaman to file a reference against Zardari for not mentioning his foreign assets in the nomination papers. “Zardari owns an apartment in the United States. Under Article 62/63, he was bound to declare his assets which he didn’t. He is not eligible to remain a member of the Parliament anymore,” Chaudhry had said.