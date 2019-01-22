NAB to form JIT in fake bank accounts case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday announced to form a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the fake accounts case involving former president Asif Ali Zardari.

According to a press release, Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi will be heading the JIT team which will be overseen by the anti-graft watchdoh Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

It added that the decision to constitute a JIT was taken during a high level meeting chaired by the NAB chairman.

“JIT has begun its investigation,” it said. “Investigation will be carried out in light of Supreme Court’s judgement and evidence. NAB believes in taking the case to its logical conclusion after a transparent probe. Media should refrain from speculation.”

The apex court had ordered NAB to initiate a fresh inquiry into the money laundering and fake bank accounts case.

32 people including Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman, his sister Faryal Talpur and his close aides Hussain Lawai and Omni group chairman Anwar Majeed along with his Abdul Ghani are being inviestigated by the Federal Investigation Agency.

The laundered amount which is said to be black money was gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.