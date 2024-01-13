Naomi Osaka loses, Coco Gauff wins and Marketa Vondrousova out

MELBOURNE (Agencies): Naomi Osaka’s highly anticipated Grand Slam return at the Australian Open ended in a narrow first-round defeat by France’s Caroline Garcia.

Two-time champion Osaka, at her first major since the US Open in September 2022 after giving birth last year, lost 6-4 7-6 (7-2) to the 16th seed.

While Osaka failed to create a break point, it was was an encouraging performance against a quality opponent.

Meanwhile, US Open champion Coco Gauff cruised through thanks to a pep talk. The 19-year-old American, who won her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open in September, won 6-3 6-0 against Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

“I told myself: ‘I feel good, I look good so just have fun.’ I was able to relax,” the fourth seed said. But Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova suffered a shock exit on day two.

Vondrousova, ranked seventh in the world, became the highest seed to fall so far in round one, suffering a 6-1 6-2 defeat by Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska.

Afterwards, Yastremska said her grandmother’s house was recently hit by a rocket in the ongoing war in her home country. The 23-year-old said the resistance showed by her country against the Russian invasion is what motivates her on court.

“To talk about what is going on in Ukraine in a couple of seconds is not enough,” she said in her on-court interview. “I’m proud of Ukraine, proud of the people, the warriors and the people. “When I was in Brisbane, before the match I was told a rocket arrived on my grandmother’s house. It was hard to play.

“We need to remember about [the war] and give as much support to Ukraine as possible.” Elina Svitolina, another Ukrainian who has spoken at length about the impact of the war, is also through.

The 19th seed needed 59 minutes to complete a 6-2 6-2 win over Australian wildcard Taylah Preston. Tunisian sixth seed Ons Jabeur took just 67 minutes to beat Ukrainian qualifier Yulia Starodubtsewa 6-3 6-1.

But Croatian 21st seed Donna Vekic lost 6-4 6-4 to Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, while Czech 31st seed Marie Bouzkova had an early exit against 19-year-old compatriot Linda Noskova, losing 6-1 7-5.

Murray says ‘definite possibility’ he has played final Australian Open: Five-time finalist Andy Murray said Monday there was a “definite possibility” that he has played his final Australian Open after slumping out at the first hurdle.

The 36-year-old put up stiff resistance in a 61-minute first set against Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry, but the 30th seed slowly ground him down to win 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

Murray had a frustrating end to 2023, winning just one match in his last four tournaments, and said previously that unless his form picked up the curtain could be coming down on his career.

“Yeah, it’s a definite possibility that will be the last time I play here,” he said.

“In comparison to the matches that I played here last year, it’s the complete opposite feeling walking off the court. Wish I involved the crowd more. Just disappointed with the way I played. Tough, tough way to finish.”

The British player, who won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016 and also took the US Open title in 2012, is part of a golden generation coming towards the end of trophy-laden careers.

Roger Federer retired in 2022 and Rafael Nadal had an injury-blighted 2023 and is absent from the Australian Open with a muscle tear.

At 36, Djokovic is still hoping to add to his record haul of 24 Grand Slam titles before hanging up his racquet.

Murray said he had spoken to his family and coaching staff about when he might quit.

“They’re very aware of how I feel about things, where I would like to finish playing, when that would be,” he said.

“I haven’t made any definite decisions on that. Yeah, it’s obviously something that I need to think about and see exactly when that is. “It’s not like it hasn’t been something that’s been on my mind.” He added that the time frame on when he will retire “narrows when you play and have results like today”.

“I haven’t gained in belief from today’s match that at some stage I’m going to start playing really well again or winning tournaments or getting to the latter stages of major events.”

Etcheverry, 12 years younger than his opponent, said Murray was one of his idols. “Very tough for me playing with a legend like Andy,” he said. “I just tried to play my game and focus on my points.”

Murray’s defeat deprived fans of a potential third-round clash against defending champion Djokovic.

To have a chance of facing the top seed, Etcheverry, who reached the French Open quarter-finals last year, must first get past another veteran, Frenchman Gael Monfils.