Naqvi meets Wahab at Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE (PPI): Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi met National Men’s Chief Selector Wahab Riaz at the headquarters of Pakistan Cricket at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, to discuss matters related to national selection and preparation for the home T20I series against New Zealand.

The meeting was also attended by the PCB COO Salman Naseer and Director International Usman Wahla, according to a report on Saturday.

The core agenda of the high-profile meeting was to strictly follow the merit in the selection process for the national men’s team.

Another agenda of the meeting also involved the selection of players for a fitness and conditioning camp in Kakul, Abbottabad, set to commence later next week.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi instructed to assemble a pool of players based on merit and performance.

Chief Selector Wahab Riaz also presented a detailed report regarding the performances of various players in the recently concluded HBL PSL 9.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi: “A pool of players selected purely on merit and performances will possess the ability to perform well at the highest level. The high performers of HBL PSL 9 should also be kept in mind and rewarded for their performances.”

Earlier this week, Chief Selector Wahab Riaz and COO Salman Naseer visited Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium to analyze the situation and facilities at the venue.

According to the details, the delegation made a visit to the Iqbal Stadium as per the instruction of the newly-appointed PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

The delegation was instructed by the PCB head to analyze the condition of the stadium and the facilities there which may pave the way for its upgradation.

For the unversed, Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium has not hosted a single international, domestic or franchise league match since the return of international cricket to Pakistan.