World Open: Judd Trump beats Jackson Page to reach final in China

14 mins ago
by The Frontier Post

Sheffield (Agencies): Judd Trump is into the final of the World Open in China thanks to a 6-2 win over Jackson Page in Yushan.

Trump and world number 52 Page exchanged frames early on, but at 2-2 Trump took control, winning the final four frames.

World number two Trump has now reached back-to-back World Open finals, having won the most recent edition in 2019.

The winner of the other semi-final between Neil Robertson and Ding Junhui will face Trump in Sunday’s final.

Trump produced a break of 122 to take an early lead but Wales’ Page, playing in his first ever semi-final at a ranking event, showed he was capable of providing a test for the Englishman.

Having won the second frame to make it 1-1, 22-year-old Page was again forced to come from behind at 2-1, doing so with a break of 72 to level the match for a second time.

From there, Trump showed why he has been the form player on tour this season, winning each of the next four frames, including a break of 67 in the penultimate frame.

Trump will be aiming for his fifth title of the season in Sunday’s final before the World Championships start next month in Sheffield.

