Nawaz not coming back for revenge: Shehbaz

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has reassured that party supremo Nawaz Sharif is coming back to the country not taking “revenge but in fact to rescue the country out of crisis”.

Addressing a political gathering in Lahore on Wednesday, Shehbaz once again reiterated and confirmed his brother’s homecoming on October 21 and said that Nawaz is coming back to serve the people of Pakistan and to once again recommence the journey towards prosperity.

Nawaz, the three-time prime minister, has been in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019 owing to health reasons. He was disqualified for life in 2017 by the Supreme Court for not declaring a receivable salary.

Asking the party workers to get ready to welcome Nawaz to highlight the injustice done to him, Shehbaz said that the people of Pakistan — due to the ouster of Nawaz — were “in fact deprived of progress and development”.

Commenting on the performance of the Nawaz-led PML-N government, the former PM said that his brother came into power at a time when the country faced long hours of load-shedding. In only four years Nawaz Sharif rooted out load-shedding, he added.

“During Nawaz Sharif’s tenure [as prime minister] flour was at Rs35 per kilogramme,” the PML-N president said while comparing economic indicators and inflation during Nawaz’s previous term as premier with that of now. “I will work with Nawaz Sharif […] to put the country back on track for development and growth.”

Recalling the PML-N supremo’s achievements, Shehbaz said that his brother — despite then-US president Bill Clinton’s telephone call — conducted six nuclear tests in response to India’s atomic tests. The country’s progress and development were halted, Shehbaz said while terming the 2018 general elections as “rigged”.

It is pertinent to know that the former three-time prime minister will return to Pakistan on October 21 and address a public gathering at 6pm at Minar-e-Pakistan on the same day, senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah revealed on Tuesday.

Nawaz’s legal team has completed preparations to seek protective bail from the court ahead of his arrival. According to party sources, the new plan was devised following discussions among the party’s top officials, including former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz, and Vice President Hamza Shehbaz.

Initially, Shehbaz, Maryam, and other party leaders were scheduled to speak at the event as well, but it has since been determined that Nawaz will be the only one to do so. Nawaz would unveil a narrative to the PML-N workers in his address, sources said adding that the move was suggested by Chief Organiser Maryam.