PTI’s leaders seeking record of cases: PHC orders to make NAB as respondent

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench comprising Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Justice Waqar Ahmad adjourned the hearing in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Senator Azam Swati and Murad Saeed till 12th October cases while ordered to make National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as respondent, on Wednesday.

Advocate Shah Faisal Ottomankhel appeared in the writ petition filed by Qazi Muhammad Anwar seeking the provision of records regarding cases and inquiries against Murad Saeed and Senator Azam Swati. Deputy Attorney General Muhammad Iltaf and Additional Advocate General Danayal Asad appeared before PHC divisional bench on behalf of federal and provincial governments respectively.

The writ pleaded that the police raiding the residences of Senator Azam Swati and Murad Saeed and harassing their families while not providing records of cases registered against them. Police as well as other departments didn’t provided records of cases and inquires initiated against PTI’s leaders on demand, the petition stated.

Additional Advocate General Danyal Asad informed that there are no inquiries or cases against PTI’s leaders at the Anti-Corruption Establishment. However, Shah Faisal Advocate argued that NAB didn’t submit a reply in the case. In the meantime, Chief Justice PHC Justice Muhammad Ibra inquired from counsel as the petitioner had made NAB as respondent in the case while the advocate answered with negation.

Latterly, Chief Justice ordered the counsel for petitioner to make NAB as the respondent within three day in supplementary petition while PHC adjourned further hearing till 12 October.

Meanwhile, PHC’s Justice Syed Arshad Ali confirmed bail plea of former Advisor for Commerce to Chief Minister Abdul Karim and ordered police to return his mobile phone. PHC stopped former Advisor for Commerce Abdul Karim from selling confiscated mobile-phone till further orders in this regard.

The counsel Muzzamil Khan advocate informed that the Anti-corruption establishment Swabi had registered a case for illegal recruitment against Abdul Karim on an anonymous complaint. He argued that the petitioner didn’t made any decision against the law and there is no evidence against the former Advisor for Commerce.

The counsel argued for bail confirmation because the petitioner already obtained Bail before Arrest while PHC had confirmed bail plea and ordered police to return his mobile in another supplementary plea.