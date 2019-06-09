Nawaz or Zardari won’t come into power again: Sh Rasheed

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said that former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif or former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) president Asif Ali Zardari would not come into power again.

Talking to the media in Lahore on Sunday after inaugurating newly constructed waiting room at Railway Station, he said that the opposition has no agenda or issue to stage protest against the government.

The minister said that former Punjab CM and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif s politics was different from that of Nawaz Sharif, adding that Shehbaz had come back just before the budget session to avoid his arrest.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would complete its tenure successfully.

He said that Rs125 million would be spent on renovation and establishment of modern facilities at Lahore and Karachi railway stations, adding that separate waiting rooms would be constructed for all classes including economy at every platform.

The minister said the previous governments did not spend any amount for renovation and uplift of the Lahore Railway Station.

However, he added, the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was striving for rehabilitation and provision of facilities at the station.

He went on to say that that Rs50 million had been sanctioned for renovation of railway stations, whereas tenders for setting up escalators and other renovation work would be opened soon.

Sheikh Rashid said that all efforts were being made so that passengers of economy class did not face any problems. The government would overcome inflation, economic crisis and gas and electricity price-hike within next three to four months, he added.