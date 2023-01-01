Nawaz to lead country’s journey to progress again

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that the journey of country’s progress and development would resume from where it was left in 2017, soon after party supermo Nawaz Sharif would return to the country and lead the party again for resolution of all issues.

Addressing a workers convention on the Labour Day here, she said that a conspiracy, through which Nawaz Sharif was ousted on the basis of an ‘Iqama’, had been exposed now. She said that this reality was known to everybody now that some elements wanted to bring Imran Khan to power, hence a conspiracy was hatched in 2017 to oust Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz said the conspiracy was hatched against the country, and not merely Nawaz Sharif, as Pakistan suffered more after ouster of PML-N supremo as the premier. She said the country was making significant progress during the Nawaz Sharif government; economy was on the revival path, difference projects were being launched under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative, roads infrastructure and power projects were being completed at fast pace, inflation was lowering, terrorism had been eliminated and a number of other milestones were being achieved during his tenure. However, she regretted, Nawaz Sharif was sent packing through a conspiracy and country’s progress was stopped. Maryam said it was unfortunate that some judges disqualified Nawaz Sharif for no taking salary from his son, but it was more unfortunate that it had become difficult for them to review their decision and provide justice to Nawaz Sharif, as per the Constitution and law.

The PML-N chief organiser said Imran Khan wanted to destabilise the country and economic process just to achieve his political goals. She said some elements were also supporting him in achieving his goals, because they, along with Imran Khan, were involved in looting the country.

She said the PTI chief, instead of taking out a rally for labourers, should stop his conspiracies against the country and refrain from sabotaging the economic revival process; it would ultimately change the situation for labourers. She said Imran Khan’s long march in 2014 and protest against the PML-N government failed as people had rejected his agendas and politics of agitation. But, then some elements came forward to protect him and bring him to power after disqualifying Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam said Imran Khan and his facilitators were responsible for all crises, including economic, being faced by the country today. She said now once again, when Imran Khan’s long march, court arrest campaign and other tactics against the present government had failed, some elements in the judiciary had come forward to protect him.

Maryam said Imran Khan’s negative politics had been badly exposed before the people and they had rejected him as the people knew that it was only Nawaz Sharif who made sincere efforts for progress of the country and welfare of people. She said the Nawaz Sharif government accomplished uplift projects like metro bus and orange line train, and provided daily-use commodities at low rates, like sugar for Rs 50 per kg, flour for Rs 35 per kg and other items to facilitate people.

The PML-N chief organiser said that Imran Khan wanted early election so that he could come to power again with the help of his supporters in judiciary. But, now people would foil all such attempts against the country, she said and asked why Imran Khan got dissolved the provincial assemblies. She said that conspiracy should also be probed.

She audio-leaks had proved that PTI’s tickets were being sold to candidates. She said these elements wanted to keep Nawaz Sharif out of upcoming general election process, but it was not possible as people of the country supported Nawaz Sharif’s vision. She said it was people’s belief that the country could only make progress without leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz said that it was q constitutional right of the Parliament to make laws, and it would continue doing so and get implemented those laws. Maryam said that everybody had to accept and honour the legislation, made by the Parliament.

Earlier, addressing the workers, she said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, despite critical economic situation, fixed the minimum monthly wages at Rs 35,000; however, she added, she would request the PM and the finance minister to review the minimum monthly wages and set it at Rs 40,000 per month. She said labourers were real asset to the country, who played significant role in uplift of the country. She said that labourers were backbone of the country’s economy, and sincere efforts were being made for their welfare.