NDMA releases report on quake damages

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a report of damages caused by the earthquake in Pakistan. According to NDMA, an earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hit Pakistan on Tuesday and its center was the Hindu Kush mountain range of Afghanistan.

According to the report, the recent earthquake caused heavy losses in KP, where 11 people were killed and 79 injured in the earthquake. Overall 172 houses were damaged including 169 in KP and two in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while 22 houses were completely destroyed in the earthquake, the report said. As many as 19 livestock also died in the earthquake including 17 in KP and two in AJK.